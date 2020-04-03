Fauja Singh turns 109!

Fauja Singh personifies the indomitable spirit of the human. The oldest marathon runner turned 109 years-old on Wednesday (1 April).

Contemporary artists The Singh Twins shared on their Facebok page a wonderful illustration of Fauja. “Here We pay tribute to him in our artwork ‘EnTWINed’ (commissioned by and on display at Museum of London),” said the twins who has been cited as representing ‘the artistic face of Britain’.

Fauja also recently made it into the children’s illustrated book. He is on the cover of ‘Fauja Singh Keeps Running‘ that recently hit the market. Enjoy!

