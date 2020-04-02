Bhai Nirmal Singh made it his mission to largely sing Gurbani per Raags (musical measures) prescribed in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which we must laud and emulate - GURMUKH SINGH

The death of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, Hazoori Ragi, Sri Darbar Sahib Harmandhir Sahib, has shocked the Sikh Panth. Perhaps more so because his death is being attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. A phenomenon that has borderlessly and indiscriminatingly gripped mother earth.

The Kirtan scene, more specifically Gurmat Sanggeet, has lost an illustrious son. One of its foremost exponents. Bhai Sahib’s dedicated mission in largely singing Gurbani per the Raags (musical measures) prescribed in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji must be lauded and emulated.

If Guruji, in his infinite wisdom, compiled select shabads under specified Raags, the irresistible inference is that the said shabads should be sung in compositions conforming with the prescribed Raag.

Bhai Sahib’s contribution was enormous enough to have earned him the prestigious ‘Padma Shri’ award. A title bestowed upon citizens of India whose contributions to the growth of the Nation are significant.

It is my hope and aspiration as a Malaysian Kirtani that our Kirtanis follow suit and acquire knowledge of Gurmat Sanggeet notwithstanding the perceived ‘demand’ for Kirtan to be based on lighter, ear appeasing compositions.

Bhalo Bhalo Rey Kirtania.

Gurmukh Singh is a Kuala Lumpur based lawyer and kirtani. He was one of the Ambassadors for Asia Samachar‘s #ShiningTurban campaign.

