New Release: Shri Harkrishan by Shivpreet Singh

KIRTAN | NEW RELEASE: An ongoing attempt to heal through music….Music and Oneness abounds despite the spreading pandemic related to Covid-19. I am recording some simple tracks while we are quarantined in California. This album will be my humble attempt to make love proximate, even as we are all physically distant due to the concerns of spreading of the virus. I believe this album will provide strength, peace and joy at a time when grief, fear and uncertainty has gripped the world. The making of the album will be public and I encourage musicians and singers to contribute if they want to this project … or just play and sing along for fun!

This shabad is about Guru Harkrishan, the eighth Guru.

