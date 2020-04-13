VaisakhiIndoor: Live-stream prayers and home-cooked meals

BY Anne Grace Savitha | MALAYSIA |

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — Malaysian Sikhs took to celebrating Vaisakhi this year without the usual grand celebrations due to the Covid-19 movement control order.

Vaisakhi, is a traditional festival celebrated by the Sikhs to commemorate the inauguration of the Khalsa (a term used for the Sikhs who have been initiated or baptised) that is celebrated annually either on April 13 or 14.

The celebration takes place over a three-day period with the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book) at gurdwaras.

Meals are also served during the three days. They also replace the gurdwara flag with a new one.

Instead of following this normal ritual, the Sikhs are celebrating this year’s auspicious occasion with their immediate family members at home.

Retired teacher Datin Ranjeet Kaur said her family watched the Facebook online stream of the Akhand Paath prayers today, which is a reading of the Sikh’s holy book, Guru Granth Sahib.

“The prayers usually take three days — from today till Wednesday — and for the three days, we would indulge in vegetarian meals followed by eating sweet delicacy, degh made at home.”

Darshan Singh, on the other hand, celebrated Vaisakhi today at the comfort of his home with his family and followed the online Akhand Path prayers.

“We recited the live streaming Akhand Paath prayers at about 10am before breaking for lunch where we had a home-cooked vegetarian meal.”

Read the full story, ‘Malaysian Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi by reciting live-stream prayers, having home-cooked meals amid Covid-19 crisis’ (The Malay Mail, 13 April 2020), here.

