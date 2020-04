Amar Singh Randhawa (1949-2020), Ipoh

PATH DA BHOG: 10am, 3 May 2020 (Sunday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh | Malaysia

AMAR SINGH RANDHAWA S/O LATE SUBAH SINGH RANDHAWA

(8.6.1949 -18.4.2020)

Village: Saidhpur, Amritsar, Punjab

Siblings / Spouse:

Late Gihidar Singh / Sowarni Kaur

Sarjit Kaur / Gurdev Singh

Late Sarjeet Singh

Daljeet Kaur / Avtar Singh

Jaswant Kaur

Path-da-Bhog: 10am, 3 May 2020 (Sunday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak

Amar Singh passed away peacefully on 18th April 2020 at around 10.25pm on his 71st year.

Amar Singh grew up in Jalan Bendahara, Ipoh and later resided in Ipoh Garden East. He has been running a textile shop, Ladies Elegance in Little India, Ipoh for almost 20 years.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who provided their utmost love, support and care during his difficult times.

Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the family has been advised to keep this as a private affair. Hence, this announcement is meant to inform relatives and friends.

Amar Singh will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

May Waheguru Ji bless his soul.

Satnam Waheguru.

Contact:

Kelvinder Singh 012.3506679

Amrita Kaur 012.5403352

Jasmeet Singh 017.5193412

| Entry: 19 April 2020 | Source: Family