Kulwant Singh (1950-2020), Red Cross

KULWANT SINGH A/L KARTAR SINGH

(16.10.1950 – 23.4.2020)

Saskaar / Cremation: 24 April 2020 (Friday) at Cheras Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur

The family of Kulwant Singh (Red Cross) would like express their gratitude to everyone who has been conveying their condolences. Due to the movement control order and in-line with the government regulation only the immediate family members and relatives will be able to attend the funeral. Hence this serves as an announcement for relatives and friends.

The void Kulwant Singh has left in our lives can never be filled and will be missed by family and friends and those whose life he touched. May his soul Rest In Peace and blessed by Waheguru Ji.

Contact: Jagdeep Kaur 01164062816 / 0125287413 (WhatsApp)

| Entry: 23 April 2020 | Source: Family