Punjabi bikers volunteer to disinfect gurdwara premises

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Close to three dozen gurdwaras, from Mantin to Serdang to Ipoh, have been disinfected from the potential contamination of Covid-19, thanks to the efforts marshalled by a group of Malaysian bikers.

Working with two pest control companies, the Malaysian Punjabi Biker’s Club (MPB) has carried out volunteer disinfecting and sanitizing at the Malaysian gurdwara premises.

The club members provide the sanitization solution while the two companies – Pestcorps and Pestshot Services – provided the machineries and expertise.

The team is also prepared to provide the same service to churches, mandirs, mosques and Buddhist temples if required. The project coordinator Raj Sandhu can be contacted at 010-8141818.

RELATED STORY: Covid-19: Shah Alam gurdwara disinfects premises (Asia Samachar, 5 April 2020)