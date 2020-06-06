Hoboken Sikh mayor joins #BlackLivesMatter protest

By Asia Samachar Team | UNITED STATES |

Hoboken Sikh mayor and his family joined thousands of #BlackLivesMatter protest Friday (5 June 2020). Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla also signed a pledge to review Newark’s use of force policies. In 2017, Ravinder became the US’ only directly elected turbaned Sikh Mayor with his victory at Hoboken, New Jersey.

RELATED STORY: Ravi Bhalla becomes N.J.’s first Sikh mayorc(Asia Samachar, 8 Nov 2017)