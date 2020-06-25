Covid-19 wrecked all my plans after graduation, says Singapore film student

Singapore film student pours out his heart to Youth.Sg website on life that came to a standstill with the onset of the Covid-19 spread

By GurJeevaan Singh Balrose | SINGAPORE |

I am supposed to graduate in August, but that’s not happening. With the economy so badly hit, I don’t know how or when I can start working. All my plans for the future have gone out the window. I’ve worked very hard to attain my degree in film. All the hard work and prep to build relationships with companies has all gone.

Nobody wants to hire anyone in this time of crisis. I can’t pay my student loans and phone bill. It’s very difficult to move forward. All I can do is hope for the best and take small steps.

Since you arrived, I am most worried about my family’s well-being. My grandmother is getting depressed not being able to go out, while my mum has to leave the house for dialysis every other day. It scares me as I do not know who she might meet on the trains or buses.

My time at home has taught me patience and my perspective of life has changed a little. I want to be a better version of myself. You have given me more time to reflect and map out my next move.

Read the full story, ‘Dear Covid-19: All my plans after graduation were wrecked’, (24 June 2020, youth.sg), here.

