Hakam Singh Tiwana (1954-2020), Ampang Jaya / Chenderiang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Funeral took place on 23rd June 2020 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 5th July 2020 (Sunday) at residence.| Malaysia
HAKAM SINGH TIWANA A/L SHAMSHIR SINGH
(11.5.1954 – 21.6.2020)
(residing Ampang Jaya, Selangor/from Chenderiang, Perak)
Wife: Surender Kaur a/p Karam Singh
Children:
Amardeep Singh Tiwana
Nimraat Kaur Tiwana
Hasneeth Kaur Tiwana
Siblings / Spouses:
Rajinder Kaur / Dharam Singh (UK)
Baldev Kaur / Late Atar Singh
Late Sarban Singh / Jaswant Kaur
Dr Ranjit Kaur / Dr Gajan Singh
Sarjit Kaur
Surjan Singh / Manju Ohri (UK)
Jesbeer Kaur / Late Nirmal Singh
Jasbeer Singh / Sukhvir Kaur
Baljit Kaur / Mike Muston (UK)
Also remembered by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives and friends.
Saskaar / Cremation: Funeral took place on 23rd June 2020 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.
Path da Bhog: 5th July 2020 (Sunday) at residence.
As it is still RMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship/residence. Only immediate family and relatives are encouraged to attend.
Contact:
60163322091 (Amrick Singh @ Ricky)
60125808230 (Amardeep Singh)
| Entry: 28 June 2020 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |