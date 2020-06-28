Hakam Singh Tiwana (1954-2020), Ampang Jaya / Chenderiang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Funeral took place on 23rd June 2020 at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur. PATH DA BHOG: 5th July 2020 (Sunday) at residence.| Malaysia

HAKAM SINGH TIWANA A/L SHAMSHIR SINGH

(11.5.1954 – 21.6.2020)

(residing Ampang Jaya, Selangor/from Chenderiang, Perak)

Wife: Surender Kaur a/p Karam Singh

Children:

Amardeep Singh Tiwana

Nimraat Kaur Tiwana

Hasneeth Kaur Tiwana

Siblings / Spouses:

Rajinder Kaur / Dharam Singh (UK)

Baldev Kaur / Late Atar Singh

Late Sarban Singh / Jaswant Kaur

Dr Ranjit Kaur / Dr Gajan Singh

Sarjit Kaur

Surjan Singh / Manju Ohri (UK)

Jesbeer Kaur / Late Nirmal Singh

Jasbeer Singh / Sukhvir Kaur

Baljit Kaur / Mike Muston (UK)

Also remembered by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

As it is still RMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for places of worship/residence. Only immediate family and relatives are encouraged to attend.

Contact:

60163322091 (Amrick Singh @ Ricky)

60125808230 (Amardeep Singh)

| Entry: 28 June 2020 | Source: Family