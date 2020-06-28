Deaf and mute Sikh boy designs face mask extender for turbans, hijabs – TheStarTV

#EditorsPick | MALAYSIA |

Wearing face masks is now part of our daily lives amid the Covid-19 pandemic but it can get tricky for those who wear head scarves and turbans.

Eleven-year-old Sikh boy, Karan, who is deaf and mute, saw his father struggling with his mask and designed an extender to help make daily wear more comfortable. – TheStarTV (27 June 2020). Click here.

