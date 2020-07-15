Bhaldev Singh (1937-2020), Ex-MINDEF of Damansara Heights

PATH DA BHOG: 19 July 2020 (Sunday), from 5.00pm-7.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR BHALDEV SINGH S/O LATE AMAR SINGH GILL (MEHNA)

(15.6.1937 – 10.7.2020)

Ex-MINDEF of Damansara Heights

Passed away peacefully on 10th July 2020 at the age of 83

A loving father, husband and grandfather who provided and guided well, yet allowed his children to choose their own paths.

You were loyal and cared deeply for the closest and dearest to you.

You lived a fulﬁlling life on your terms.

An uncle who hosted many lively and memorable get togethers, your presence, amazing stories and the occasional punch line will have a special place in our memories.

Leaving behind beloved:

Wife: Late Balwant Kaur (Nikki) d/o Late S. Chanan Singh

Sons: Late Jagdev Singh Gill, Perth & lshdev Singh Gill, Melbourne

Daughters-in-law: Mary Gill & Cathy Gill

Grandchildren: Melanie and Matt & Akasiah and Anise

Path Da Bhog: 19 July 2020 (Sunday), from 5.00pm-7.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

We are deeply appreciative of the support and love shown by relatives and friends during our recent loss.

Special thanks to the medical staff at IJN & HKL and the caregiver, Mayleen.

Contact : 011 314 50844 (lsh) & 012 619 4939 (Gurdip)

