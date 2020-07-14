New Jersey police chief steps down after he’s heard ‘calling the nation’s first Sikh state attorney general ‘that f****** guy with the turban’

By Asia Samachar Team | UNITED STATES |

A New Jersey police chief has stepped down after allegedly making derogatory and racist comments about an Asian-American former county prosecutor and the state’s first Sikh attorney general.

An undated audio surfaced in which several people can be heard talking. One person describes Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as ‘that f****** guy with the turban,’ and adds: ‘I want to pull him like a top.’

The person on the recording is alleged to be Fanwood Police Chief Richard Trigo who goes on to refer to former Union County Prosecutor Grace Park as being ‘pretty hot’ adding, ‘she got wide ones,’ before then describing her as ‘Chinese’, reports Daily Mail. Park is a member of the Council of Korean Americans.

The recording surfaced on YouTube last week although it is not clear where or when the comments were allegedly made.

The Union County prosecutor’s office announced that Chief Trigo had notified the town’s mayor and council Friday night that he would step down effective Monday.

RELATED STORY:

US radio hosts suspended after calling Sikh attorney general ‘Turban Man’ – Report (Asia Samachar, 27 July 2018)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |