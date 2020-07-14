Spotted! A Sikh in 1960s political rally

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

A Sikh is spotted in a poster donned as a backdrop for what seems like a political rally for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the 1960s. Seen speaking is Ibrahim Singgeh.

A number of Sikhs have played prominent roles in the Malaysian political party, with the late Karpal Singh taking the pole position.

RELATED STORY:

Karpal Singh, The Tiger of Jelutong lives on (Asia Samachar, 28 June 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |