Pahang-born Sikh made judicial commissioner

Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet, a former Malaysian sessions court judge and deputy public prosecutor (DPP), has been appointed as a Judicial Commissioner of the High Court of Ipoh, effective 10 July.

The 57-year-old law graduate, who began his career as a legal advisor at the Ministry of Works in 1992, was most recently the chairman of the Parole Board since March 2013.

Born in Pahang, Bhupindar completed the law degree at Universiti Malaya in 1988.

He began his career as a legal advisor at the Ministry of Works in 1992 before being appointment as a magistrate in 1995.

In November 1997, he was made a DPP in Sarawak. He was also a senior assistant for drafting parliamentary laws between 2000 to 2009, with a short stint as a session courts judge in Tawau in between.

He chaired the Tribunal for Homebuyer Claims from July 2009 to September 2011 before being made Negeri Sembilan prosecuting unit head in October 2011.

Bhupindar is married to Kulvinder Kaur and has two children.

