Sant Singh Bhal (1948-2020), Santi / Ex Amateur Jockey

PATH DA BHOG: 19 July 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru | Malaysia

MR SANT SINGH BHAL S/O LATE HARCHARAN SINGH (Santi – Ex Amateur Jockey)

(12.11.1948 – 9.7.2020)

Wife: Karam Kaur (Sween) d/o Late Bhagat Singh

Daughter: Shreenpal Kaur Bhal

Son: Shivraj Singh Bhal

Grandchildren:

Sachleenpal Kaur

Tanisha Kaur Bhal

Path da Bhog: 19 July 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

In view of the RMCO, the family will comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as set out by the relevant authorities for places of worships, immediate family and relatives will be prioritised.

Contact:

Shivraj +60135950276

Shreen +60167856357

Message from the Family: Santi was a dedicated husband, an amazing father who was more of a best friend to his children and a loving Nana to his Jaan and Dada to his Jaanu. He was a simple, honest kind soul and lived his life on his own terms. His passion for horses always left a sparkle in his eyes when he talked about them.

Santi touched the lives of many with his smile, laughter and unconditional love. His loss has left a void in the lives of his family, siblings, relatives, friends and colleagues, that can never be filled.

“Always loved… never forgotten… forever missed”

| Entry: 13 July 2020 | Source: Family