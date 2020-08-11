Harbans Kaur (Guddi) (1949-2020), Taman Sri Gombak

SASKAAR / CREMATION: IN MEMORY: 12 August 2020 (Wednesday) at Cheras Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

HARBANS KAUR D/O L KARTAR SINGH & MAAN KAUR (Guddi)

(7.8.1949 – 11.8.2020)

WIFE OF L. HARCHARAN SINGH NATAR SINGH (RMAF & TAIPING)

MOTHER OF PAVENDER SINGH

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 August 2020 (Wednesday) at Cheras Crematorium Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur

AKHAND PATH: 21-23 Aug 2020 at Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar Serendah followed by Path Da Bhog from 10am to 12.30pm

The family of L. HARCHARAN SINGH (RMAF) would like express their gratitude to everyone who has been conveying their condolences.

Due to the Recovery Movement Control Order and in line with the government regulation, only the immediate family members and relatives will be able to attend the funeral. Hence this serves as an announcement for relatives and friends.

The void our dear Harbans Kaur has left in our lives can never be filled and will be missed by family and friends and those whose lives she touched. May her soul Rest In Peace and blessed by Waheguru Ji.

Contact:

Jasvinder 017 – 880 3885

Jagdeep 012 – 528 7413 (WhatsApp)

| Entry: 11 Aug 2020 | Source: Family