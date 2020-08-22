Major (Rtd) Ajit Singh (1938-2020), Agi Hidup Agi Ngelaban (Ranger Core)

PATH DA BHOG: 30 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 4pm-7pm, at Gurudwara Sahib Sentul followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

PATH DA BHOG: 30 Aug 2020 (Sunday), 4pm-7pm, at Gurudwara Sahib Sentul followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

MAJOR (RTD) AJIT SINGH

ABS (Sarawak), AMP (Perlis)

‘AGI HIDUP AGI NGELABAN’ (Ranger Core)

Parents: Late Giani Gurdit Singh (Baba Tull, Tapah) & Mata Dilip Kaur

Village: Salohpur, Kanowaan, Gurdaspur

Aged 82 (Born: 7 August 1938)

Returned to Waheguruji on 17 August 2020

A devoted husband, loving father & grandfather who held his family’s hand for a short while but holds their hearts forever. A soul that brought joy and fulfilment to many. He was always full of life, humour, extremely generous, gave in abundance, a mentor, an advisor, great leader, ever so helpful……his legacy will live on forever.

Dearly Missed and Forever Remembered by his beloved

Wife: Manjeet Kaur D/O Chanda Singh & Mohinder Kaur from Sentul (ex MPPJ)

Children / Children-In-Laws:

Dr Kuljit Singh AAP (Damansara Heights Wellness Clinic) / Priscilla Lau (KL Birdpark)

Dr Harmeet Kaur (Poliklinik Plaza Damansara) / Keshminder Singh (Microsoft, S’pore)

Ajinder Singh / Dr Jacqueline Armstrong

Dr Sukhvinder Singh

Grandchildren: Ekraj Singh, Avreet Kaur, Armand AJ Singh, Hans Reyes Singh, Galaxys Armstrong Kaur and Diana Lau Kaur

Brothers

Twin Brother Late Arpajan Singh (Bangkok)

Twin Brothers Late Sjn. (Rtd) Mahinder Singh PPN (Malacca) & Late Jitender Singh

Major (Rtd) Kirpal Singh AMN, AMP (KL)

Late Mohan Singh (USA)

Amran Amir Gurdev (Ampang)

Sisters

Late Sada Kaur (Uttar Pardesh)

Late Amar Kaur (Punjab)

Late Kuldip Kaur (Punjab)

Late Swaran Kaur (Punjab)

Late Vidya Kaur (Punjab)

Late Gajoh Kaur (Punjab)

Late Tharmo Kaur (Canada)

Late Mahender Kaur (Butterworth)

Amarjieeta Kaur (KL)

and a host of relatives & friends

Sehej Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurudwara Sahib Sentul on 30 Aug 2020 from 4 to 7 pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation

“Death is not extinguishing the light. It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” Rabindranath Tagore. Writer & Artist

Contacts:

016-9633666 (Kuljit)

019-2211455 (Harmeet)

019-9196679 (Ajinder)

016-2927340 (Sukhvinder)

Home Address: 139, Jalan Union, Sentul 51000 KL

