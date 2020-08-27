Prabhjeet to lead Uber India and South Asia

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Prabhjeet Singh, an engineering graduate and a former McKinsey consultant who joined Uber five years ago, has been promoted to take charge of the company’s footprint in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In mid-July, Uber announced that Prabh, as he’s known, as Uber president for India and South Asia region.

Joining Uber in 2015 as its strategy and planning head, Prabh was previously the director operations and head of cities for Uber India and South Asia.

In his new role, the company said he will oversee the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business and ensuring safety for riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

His unique style of building and leading has allowed him to adapt Uber’s global business model to India, launch multiple new cities and lead several India-first innovations, including scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a truly multi-modal platform, which have both been exported to other emerging markets, the company said in a statement.

He replaced Pradeep Parameswaran who has been promoted as Uber’s regional general manager for Asia Pacific.

“Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market,” he said in the same statement.

Prabh, an IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alum, joined Uber from McKinsey and Co, where he was an associate partner for some nine years. He did the Bachelor of Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

He is married to Sucheta Mahapatra, according to details on his Twitter account.

