By Simran Jeet Singh | UNITED STATES |

When my 3-year-old daughter first saw this image from our new book, Fauja Singh Keeps Going, she squealed with joy: “Hey! That’s you and me every morning!” My heart melted. I had dreamed of this moment my whole life. This is what we mean when we say that representation matters.

Seeing people she loved as positive characters in a picture book confirmed for me what I had felt growing up. Representation also matters for marginalized folks because it can counter the negative messages all around us.

At a time when hate has been normalized and our children are susceptible to its toxicity, I can’t put explain how it feels to offer a story that instills compassion and understanding for those who seem most different from us.

[Text adapted from Simran Jeet Singh’s social media posting. The book is available here]

RELATED STORY:

Fauja Singh keeps running, now in a children book (Asia Samachar, 21 Feb 2020)

She cut her hair (Asia Samachar, 21 Aug 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |