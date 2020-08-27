Malaysian Sikhs to observe Warrior’s Day with prayer on Sunday (30 Aug)

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Malaysian Sikhs will be observing the Warrior’s Day with a prayer session in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (30 Aug 2020).

The Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) is organising a jodhmela at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa on Sunday. This is the fourth joint programme by MAFSVA and Sikh police veterans.

Programme outline:

6am to 7.45am: Asa Ki Vaar

7.45 to 9am: Breakfast

9 – 9.30am: Kirtan (Children jatha)

9.30 – 10am – kirtan – Astanak Giani

10 – 11am – Kirtan – Invited Jetha.

11 – 11.30am Sehaj Paath Da Bhog/ Ardaas.

11.40am – Guru ka Langgar is served

(Sewa starts at 5.30am. Dress: Smart Casual)

RELATED STORY:

Malaysian Sikh army men come together in prayer (Asia Samachar, 12 March 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |