Police launch hate crime probe into British school attack

It appears to show a pupil from the Sikh community being pushed to the ground by two other boys and then struck a number of times in the head.

By Asia Samachar Team | BRITAIN |

An attack by secondary school pupils in Telford is being treated as a hate crime, police have said.

The West Mercia force said it was aware of a video circulating on social media of a boy being attacked in an “incredibly distressing incident”, reports BBC.

In the report, West Mercia Police said: “We are treating this as a hate crime and with the utmost seriousness….Our inquiries into the motivation around the incident are continuing and we are working with our local communities to provide reassurance.”

On its part, Charlton School yesterday (25 Nov) said in a statement that it was aware of the incident that took place on Friday (13 Nov) involving a number of our students, on their way home from school.

“We have taken swift, immediate and appropriate action, including sanctions and targeted intervention for the perpetrators. A police investigation is ongoing, and we are co-operating fully,” it said.

Although this incident did not take place during the normal hours of the school day, the school said it had ‘taken full responsibility’ for working with all students involved, and the wider school community, to prevent any further such incident from occurring.

“We are in contact with the parents of all those involved, who tell us they are satisfied with the actions we have taken. The school is also working closely with the local Sikh community and it’s leaders at this time,” it said.

