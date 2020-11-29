Guru Nanak’s 10 teachings we can practice daily

By Dr. B.S. Bains | OPINION |

On the Birth Celebration of A Great Godly Man, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, sent to the World as a messenger of Almighty. He was encapsulated with Divine Miraculous Might, Vigour, Wisdom, Potential Initiation and Convincing Power. The world celebrates his birthday this November.

He established the fact 550 years ago, that there is No Hindu and Non Muslman.. There is only One Power beyond us, the Ultimate Truth.. God! His Religion is Humanity and Human brotherhood.

His clear message was “if one is a Hindu then be a virtuous Hindu and if one is a Muslim then better a tolerant and virtuous Muslim.” And that “No religion teaches to slander the others, non teaches us to feel the grandeur of being in a particular religion.” Conversion or to convert was never his agenda. If that was so he would have done so to his two close companions, one Hindu Bala and one Muslim Mardana, who travelled the world over with Guru Ji.

ਨਾ ਹਮ ਚੰਗੇ ਆਖੀਅਹ ਬੁਰਾ ਨ ਦਿਸੈ ਕੋਇ ॥ …1015 Raag Mary

(I never want to say that I am the best nor shall I see fault in others)

He did not combine the Two faiths to form one. He only professed, if one longs to find The Creator, then there is only one way… He Himself is everywhere and realizes Him only within us.

Only by way of virtuousness one can realise His existence through the guidance of True Masters – Satguru.

His greatest teachings that we can be put to practise in our daily life are:

Make righteous Earning; Share with the unfortunate and be Meditative in all dealings at all times. Look for the Creator within ourselves. Never Slander another religion and people with different belief systems. Be humble, kind and humane. Respect Women and give them equal rights in the homes of worship. Contentment is a way of life. Be a master over Lust, Anger, Greed, Pride and Attachment. Don’t allow them to rule us. This life is a gift as The Supreme Form of His Creation (Human). Make best use of it and prepare to leave this body so that the soul is freed from taking another form of life. Take joy in realising the wonders of His Creation – (Vismaad) The universe and their form, vegetation and its hues and freshness, skies and its splendour, water and its diversity. Be a master over and Control the GIVE sensors of our body (5 Indri), sight, touch, hearing, taste and smell.

These simple teachings can be carried out by every human. His teachings are thus universal and His vision was a gift to share that he was sent with to spread within us humans.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

