Huge tractor rally ahead of 8th round of government-farmers talks tomorrow

The farmers protesting against three union laws deemed unfair and unjust to the farming community today (7 Jan) revved up their tractor engines, underlining their determination to get the laws repealed.

The tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway was also a show force on the part of the farmers’ unions who have dug their feet at Delhi border entry points, determined not to leave until the repeal of the laws and enshrining into law minimum support price (MSP) mechanism.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the government can try as much as it can, but the farmers will not go back home till the three acts are repealed.

“The government has time till tomorrow. It can make a law on MSP and take back the three laws…Today’s tractor march was a trailer, the entire movie will be shown on January 26,” he was quoted in a report today in The Tribune.

Republic Day, a national holiday on Jan 26, honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect.

Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav, one of the active union leaders involved in the on-going protest which entered into 42nd day, said: “Centre is trying to divert media attention from #TractorMarchDelhi by playing silly games. Our demands are repeal and we are against any efforts to divide states by projecting the problem as problem of one state.”

Punjab Kisan Union president Ruldu Singh Mansa said nothing less than the repeal of three laws will be accepted by unions, adding that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanting to give states power to decide on state’s subject was in itself a mockery of constitutional framework.

