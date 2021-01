Ajmir Singh (1958-2021), Bidor

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS: 10am-12noon, 10 January 2021 (Sunday), at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar | Malaysia

“Father…. Your Life was a blessing Your memory a treasure….

You are loved beyond words and

missed beyond MEASURE!!!…”

You will forever be in the memories of family and friends

We keep you in our thoughts and prayers as your make your way to Waheguruji.

AJMIR SINGH S/O LATE MAHINDER SINGH & MAHINDER KAUR 25.1.1958 – 3.1.2021 Village: Amritsar (Tanda) Wife: Mintar Kaur d/o Chanan Singh Daughters Sons-in-Law: Gurvinder Kaur Jagjit Singh Nurinder Kaur Sukbir Singh Kalvinder Kaur Kokiezparan Rajwant Kaur Jasmeet Singh Son: Sokuan Singh Grandchildren: Baljeet Kaur, Jaasjeet Kaur, Ashreen Kaur, Gurmeet Singh, Prajbir Singh, Monica Khaira Path da Bhog & Antim Ardaas: 10am-12noon, 10 January 2021 (Sunday), at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement. Contact: 011-29532323 (Sokuan) 016-9018926 (Geswant)

