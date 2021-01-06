Burgers, coffee treat for protesting farmers battling cold and rain

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Franchise owners of a burger and beans coffee have set up stalls at the Tikri border, one of the Delhi entry points where thousands of farmers have gathered to protest against three controversial farm laws.

Franchise owners of Burger Singh have set up vegetable burger langar while coffee chain Sardar-Ji-Bakhsh has set up imported beans coffee stall for the protesting farmers who are now also battling the rain and cold weather.

The protests entered the 42nd day on the Delhi borders and 106th day elsewhere in Panjab.

Singh Burger is one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants (QSR) brands of Indian origin with a presence in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Maharashtra, Dehradun and Noida. Sardar-Ji-Bakhsh which started from a single cart in 2016 today has more than two dozen outlets in Delhi.

