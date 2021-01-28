Subang drive thru for Panjabi language registration

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Parents sending their children to learn the Panjabi language at Gurdwara Sahib Subang were able to make registration payment and pick up books via a drive thru today (Jan 28).

The Punjabi Education Centres (PEC) Subang organised the drive thru to allow parents to handle the process without having to get out of the car in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Subang centre has been conducting online classes since last year. The 2021 calendar began a fortnigh ago.

Last year, there were more than 40 active PECs nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak, with a student population of more than 2,000 taught by almost 250 teachers. The PECS are managed by the Punjabi Education Trust Malaysia (PETM), the education wing of Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM).

The Ipoh-based KDM has taken up the teaching of Panjabi language as its primary responsibility.

