Singapore nabs secondary student planning terror attack on two mosques

The 16-year-old male detained in December 2020 under ISA after authorities busted his plans to replicate the New Zealand attack. Sikh Advisory Board expressed concern that such ideology had made its way to Singapore

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A Singapore self-radicalised secondary student has been nabbed for planning to attack two mosques on 15 March, exactly two years after a far-right extremist live-streamed the massacre of more than 50 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch.

The 16-year-old male was detained in December 2020 under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after the authorities busted his plans to replicate the New Zealand attack.

“A secondary school student at the time, he was found to have made detailed plans and preparations to conduct terrorist attacks using a machete against Muslims at two mosques in Singapore,” according to a statement released by Singapore’s Internal Security Department (ISD) yesterday (27 Jan).

Described as a ‘Protestant Christian of Indian ethnicity’, the home ministry department said he was the first detainee to be inspired by far-right extremist ideology and was the youngest individual to-date dealt with under the ISA for terrorism-related activities.

“He was self-radicalised, motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence. He watched the livestreamed video of the terrorist attack on the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 15 March 2019, and read the manifesto of the Christchurch attacker, Brenton Tarrant (Tarrant).

“He had also watched Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda videos, and came to the erroneous conclusion that ISIS represented Islam, and that Islam called on its followers to kill non-believers,” it said.

His chosen targets were Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque because they were near his home.

The youth had planned to use a rifle similar to that used by Tarrant but gave up the idea when he realised that it would be difficult to get his hands on one given Singapore’s strict gun-control laws. he then settled for an a machete as his attack weapon.

ISD said its investigation to-date indicates that the youth had acted alone and that there was no indication that he had tried to influence anyone with his extreme outlook or involve others in his attack plans. It added that his immediate family and others in his social circles were not aware of his attack plans and the depth of his hatred for Islam.

“This case demonstrates yet again that extreme ideas can find resonance among and radicalise Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion. It is a threat to all of us and our way of life,” it said.

In a separate statement, Singapore’s Sikh Advisory Board (SAB) expressed concern that such ideology had made its way to Singapore.

“The case is a grim reminder of how our social and communal bonds are always work in progress and that we should continue to strengthen them whichever way possible.

“To that end, we are pleased that the bonds and camaraderie shared among the different faith groups and their leaders here has been inspiring and strong. We will need to ensure that these sentiments and approach percolate to our respective communities,” it said in a statement emailed to Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Hound terrorism perpetrators before it occurs, KL police chief tells London conference (Asia Samachar, 22 June 2017)