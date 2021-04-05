Paramjeet Singh (1972-2021), Kuala Kangsar, Perak

(11.09.1972- 31.03.2021)

Children:

Ashleen Kaur

Pravinjeet Singh (Abhi)

Siblings:

Rajwant Kaur

Baljeet Kaur

Late Kalvinder Kaur

Thejinderpal Singh

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 10th April 2021 (Saturday), 5pm -7.30 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Rajwant : 018 2327416

Baljeet: 019 3458557

Message from Family: Remembering the kind and selfless soul, Paramjeet; a brother, father, mama and friend, who left us suddenly.

There are heroes who walk among us, never looking for glory or praise,

They don’t seek recognition for their thoughtful, caring ways,

Living lives of deep commitment, providing for those they hold dear,

Steadfast with a quiet strength through times of laughter and tears.

Your gentle heart and selfless soul will be missed, but we will never part,

Because your love and laughter will always live in the depth of all our hearts.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the kindness, compassion and support we have received from a host of family and friends. We hope you will remember him by your fond memories, and in your thoughtful prayers.

As we are still under Covid restrictions during this CMCO period, please be reminded that the current SOP guidelines must be adhered to.