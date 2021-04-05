D Harvinder Kaur (1965-2021), Petaling Jaya

PATH DA BHOG: 10 April 2021 (Saturday), 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Malaysia

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

 

 

D HARVINDER KAUR A/P S DEVINDER SINGH

(9.7.1965 – 30.3.2021)

Children / Spouses:
Gurmandir Kaur
Mohinder Singh/ Verpal Kaur
Telvinder Kaur
Jasvinder Kaur

Grandchildren:
Karish Rahna Singh
Jarsharveenyash Singh

Siblings/ Spouse
Joginder Kaur/ Rajinder Singh
Charanjit Kaur/ John Arullapan
Parvinder Kaur/ Paul O’Connor
Satvinder Singh

Path da Bhog: 10 April 2021 (Saturday), 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Rajinder Singh/ 012-3503456
Joginder Kaur/016-2755566

Message from the family: The family thanks all relatives and friends as well as the sewadars of GSPJ and Shamshan Bhoomi Loke Yew for their assistance during the recent bereavement.

 

| Entry: 5 April 2021 | Source: Family

