D Harvinder Kaur (1965-2021), Petaling Jaya

PATH DA BHOG: 10 April 2021 (Saturday), 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Malaysia
ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥
Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||
By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)
D HARVINDER KAUR A/P S DEVINDER SINGH
(9.7.1965 – 30.3.2021)
Children / Spouses:
Gurmandir Kaur
Mohinder Singh/ Verpal Kaur
Telvinder Kaur
Jasvinder Kaur
Grandchildren:
Karish Rahna Singh
Jarsharveenyash Singh
Siblings/ Spouse
Joginder Kaur/ Rajinder Singh
Charanjit Kaur/ John Arullapan
Parvinder Kaur/ Paul O’Connor
Satvinder Singh
Path da Bhog: 10 April 2021 (Saturday), 4pm to 6pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Contact:
Rajinder Singh/ 012-3503456
Joginder Kaur/016-2755566
Message from the family: The family thanks all relatives and friends as well as the sewadars of GSPJ and Shamshan Bhoomi Loke Yew for their assistance during the recent bereavement.
| Entry: 5 April 2021 | Source: Family
