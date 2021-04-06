Shalender Dev Singh (1974-2021), Taiping

PATH DA BHOG: 11 April 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia
ਜੰਮਣੁ ਮਰਣਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਹੈ ਭਾਣੈ ਆਵੈ ਜਾਇ ॥
Birth and death are subject to the Command of the Lord’s Will; through His Will we come and go. (SGGS, 472)
SHALENDER DEV SINGH S/O SUCKDZIR SINGH
(1974-2021)
Shalender Dev Singh passed away on 31 March 2021. He is dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.
Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas: 11 April 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served
Programme details:
10.00am: Kirtan by astanak Granthi Balwant Singh.
10.30am: Kirtan by Kamey Veerji.
11.30am: Path da Bhog and Anteem Ardaas.
12.00noon: Programme Semaphti
Sewa: Preparing rotia begins at 5am
Contact:
Sandev Singh 019 554 4999
Balraaj 019 555 5564
