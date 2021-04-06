Shalender Dev Singh (1974-2021), Taiping

PATH DA BHOG: 11 April 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia

By -
0
171
PATH DA BHOG: 11 April 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served | Malaysia

 ਜੰਮਣੁ ਮਰਣਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਹੈ ਭਾਣੈ ਆਵੈ ਜਾਇ ॥

Birth and death are subject to the Command of the Lord’s Will; through His Will we come and go. (SGGS, 472)

 

SHALENDER DEV SINGH S/O SUCKDZIR SINGH

(1974-2021)

Shalender Dev Singh passed away on 31 March 2021. He is dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas: 11 April 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping, Perak. Guru Ka Langgar will be served

Programme details:

10.00am: Kirtan by astanak Granthi Balwant Singh.
10.30am: Kirtan by Kamey Veerji.
11.30am: Path da Bhog and Anteem Ardaas.
12.00noon: Programme Semaphti

Sewa: Preparing rotia begins at 5am

Contact:

Sandev Singh 019 554 4999

Balraaj 019 555 5564

 

| Entry: 6 April 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY