Have ‘Kaurnfidence’, spins Singapore student-athlete Taneisha Kaur

By Asia Samachar Team | Singapore|

Taneisha Kaur Teo Eelin has unleased a unique tagline to bowl over her opponents to become the next president of student council of Singapore Sports School.

‘Have Kaurnfidence, Vote for Taneisha Kaur,’ reads her campaign poster.

The secondary 4 bowling student is among three candidates vying for the student council president post for the 17-year old school. The others are Sabrina Lee and Samantha Theresa Ortega.

“I decided to run for President of the Student Council because I believe in my abilities as a leader. I want the school to be a more caring environment and believe that I can make an impactful change as president,” said the student-athlete in a posting shared at the school’s Facebook page.

Taneisha has served for three years in the executive committee and is the current council’s deputy head for secretary.

“I hope to inspire a culture of empathy to make student-athletes more comfortable in school knowing that they have the support of their peers. This allows student-athletes to lift each other up and grow, not only individuals, but a team. It’s a step away from the competitive environment we are used to in our respective sports.”

If elected president, she plans to implement a cross-academy buddy programme.

Singapore Sports School, a specialised independent school that offers an integrated sports and academic programme for secondary and post-secondary students, was declared open in 2004 by Singapore’s second Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.

