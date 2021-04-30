Rising Sikh star in Malaysian army

Brig-Gen Inderjit Singh is the only serving Sikh general in Malaysian armed forces at this juncture. Its a proud achievement for a community that prides itself with a history of dedicated service in the armed forces and policing of the nation

Colonel Inderjit Singh has been promoted to a Brigadier General, making him the senior most ranking serving Sikh in the Malaysian armed forces.

On 16 April, he took over as the commandant of the Army Senior Officers Institute (INSPEKA) based in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. Here, he will oversee a team that runs PhD and master level courses as well as training future unit commanders.

Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain pinned the star on Inderjit at a recent ceremony in Sungai Besi Camp

The one-star general is the only serving Sikh general in the Malaysian armed forces at this juncture. He is also the fifth Sikh to make it as general in the history of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Four Sikh officers who retired as generals were Major General (Rtd) Ranjit Singh Ramday, Brig Gen Rajbans Singh (Rtd), Brig Gen (Rtd) Baljit Singh who was Royal Rangers Corp chairman and Brig Jen Ranjit Singh Gill from Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Ranjit Singh Ramday made history as the first Sikh major general in Malaysian Armed Forces upon his promotion on 6 Jan 2014, and then appointed as Commander Task Force 450 responsible for the defence of the state of Sabah. In 2012, he became the first Sabahan to command the Lok Kawi-based Army Frist Division.

“We are delighted with this news. We thank the Government, the Malaysian Armed Forces and The Army Chief for promoting a Sikh to the rank of a general, a truly deserving candidate,” Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association (MAFSVA) president Major (Rtd) Baldev Singh Ganda Singh told Asia Samachar.

BG Inderjit joined the Malaysian Armed Forces on 8 Feb 1982 as a Cadet Officer. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on 21 March 1983. Upon commission, he had served all over the country, including Perlis, Penang, Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak and Sabah.

In 1986, he was attached to the British forces in Hong Kong. After four-and-a-half years in service, he was made a Company Commander, something that usually lands on those with no less than a decade’s service under their belt.

People familiar with Inderjit describe him as an accomplished trainer and instructor. Having begun his first training assignment in 1992, he was at one time the Chief Instructor of the Royal Military Police Training Centre (PULAPOT) in Kuala Lumpur.

He has also served in Bosnia in 1995 as well as in Liberia in Africa as part of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), where he played the role of team site leader, in 2005-2006.

Prior to INSPEKA, he served for three years as the Director of Non-Commission Officers (NCO) College – Army Academy, also in Port Dickson.

Inderjit was born on 29 September 1963 in Sentul Pasar, Kuala Lumpur. His parents were businessman Bachan Singh Mangat and Jaswant Kaur. His father passed away when he was 14 years-old when they were living in Lucky Garden, Kuala Lumpur. His mother is now 85 year-old. Inderjit is the youngest of six siblings.

He is married to Hardeep Kaur who is a teacher and the couple have two children aged 26 and 23 years-old.

Inderjit was awarded a Masters in Management from Universiti Malaya in 1999 and a Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in 2011. He was the best student from the Army at the Malaysia Armed Forces Defence College in 2011.

