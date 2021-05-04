Singapore minister visits gurdwara for 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

By Asia Samachar | SINGAPORE |

Tan Kiat How, a newly minted Singapore lawmaker and minister after last year’s general elections, visited a Sikh gurdwara to join Sikh community as they commemorated the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“While our Sikh community may be one of the smallest ethnic groups in Singapore, their impact and contributions to our society are significant, often practicing the spirit of sewa (selfless spirit). We saw how during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 last year, the Sikh community stepped up their Langar initiative, an outreach effort to provide free food to the less fortunate, regardless of race, language or religion,” he said in a Facebook entry after the visit to the Central Sikh Gurdwara.

The visit to the gurdwara was upon the invite of the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB).

Guru Tegh Bahadur is the ninth Guru of the Sikhs.

Tan is the Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast Group Representation Constituency which he won on the ruling party People’s Action Party (PAP) ticket. He was previously the chief executive officer of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

