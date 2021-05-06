Scottish Sikh shopkeepers retire after 30 years

Bathgate shopkeepers Sucha and Kashmir Singh became the heart of Bathgate community after opening shop in 1989

After over three decades serving the community, popular Bathgate shopkeepers Sucha and Kashmir Singh have decided to retire.

Arriving in West Lothian in 1989, Mr and Mrs Singh first set up a small convenience store/off-licence on Monklands Road, Bathgate.

As one of only a few Asian families living in the town at the time, they put up with their share of troubles.

However very quickly, they embraced this new town and in turn became the heart of the community.

Fast forward several years and four daughters later, Mr and Mrs Singh’s family-run business was a welcome stop for everyday essentials, fresh milk and rolls, with friendly caring chat and banter coming at no extra cost.

Following 15 years in Bathgate, Mr and Mrs Singh then moved premises to Whitburn. Although some would say a tougher crowd to please, Mr and Mrs Singh’s hard working ethic, caring manner and friendly banner quickly won over Whitburn hearts.

During their time in business, Mr and Mrs Singh have given freely to local churches, schools and community projects, across Bathgate, Armadale and Whitburn.

