We don’t wear turban for money, says Punjab Kings cricket star

By Asia Samachar | INDIA |

Punjab Kings cricket star Harpreet Brar is on a roll and he is not giving in to troll trying to make fun of his turban.

“Paise k liye nhi Turban nhi pehnte hum,” the Punjab Kings left-arm spinner tweeted recently. Translation: We don’t wear turban for money.

It was in response to an Instagram message which who compared him to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar from the movie ‘Singh Is Bliing’.

On Friday, dismantled the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) strong batting line up with a three-wicket haul, reported Times of India. Appearing in his third Indian Premier League (IPL) season, he has played only four matches in his career. Friday’s game was the first in IPL 2021.

