This Sikh lady runs a logistics firm, but makes time for Rotary work

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

Rita Kaur Olikh, a single mother running a Perak-based logistics company, is passionate about giving the less fortunate a helping hand. Her motto in life: ‘Service to Humanity is Service to God’.

With that calling, Rita took over the presidency of Rotary Club of Greentown last year. This year, she inspired her 20-year-old daughter to join the Ipoh-based rotary club.

This makes Sumaan Kaur Aulikh, who is studying psychology at Monash University Malaysia, the youngest member of Rotary District 3300 Malaysia.

“We wanted more youngsters to come in to provide help in the area of mental health,” she told Asia Samachar.

Rita, 46, is the managing director at logistics and freight forwarder Libaas Logistics Sdn Bhd, that began some 25 years ago.

She joined the Rotary in 2017 after being inspired by her eldest daughter’s involvement in activities at her school Interact Club.

“They were working on a cancer project. At 15, she and her team raised some RM22k. I was quite impressed. If they can do this, what about me?” she said.

At a recent ceremony, Rotary District 3300 governor Teoh Kwan Swee inducted Sumaan. At the same event, Rita was made the district secretary.

Rita has been involved in a number of projects, including the Go Green Project, teachers making a difference, mental health issues amongst young children, student laptop project and organising medical camps for the Orang Asli community.

She is also the country coordinator for Women in Rotary International (WIRI). On the community front, she is an active member of Milap Club Ipoh and Parti Punjabi Malaysia.

In 2015, she won the Mrs Malaysia World ambassador title at the Mrs Malaysia World 2015 pageant.

She hopes more Panjabi women would join the Rotary clubs. “There are very few Panjabi ladies in the Rotary. I encourage more of them to join,” she said.