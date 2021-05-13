Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Eid Mubarak greetings to all our Muslim readers.
Here’s a blast from the past: A Malay policeman riding a bicycle, spotting a baju kurung and a songkok. The baju kurung (spelt kurong earlier) is a distinctive Malay dress worn by both men and women. The ones worn by men is usually called the Baju Melayu.
The photo is taken from a Robinson & Co’s ‘all-steel bicycle’ advertisement in the Malayan Police Magazine (Christmas Number, No 4, 1955). Source: Royal Malaysia Police Musuem.
RELATED STORY:
Capturing illustrious history of Pulapol Sikhs (Asia Samachar, 10 May 2021)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |