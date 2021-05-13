Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Eid Mubarak greetings to all our Muslim readers.

Here’s a blast from the past: A Malay policeman riding a bicycle, spotting a baju kurung and a songkok. The baju kurung (spelt kurong earlier) is a distinctive Malay dress worn by both men and women. The ones worn by men is usually called the Baju Melayu.

The photo is taken from a Robinson & Co’s ‘all-steel bicycle’ advertisement in the Malayan Police Magazine (Christmas Number, No 4, 1955). Source: Royal Malaysia Police Musuem.