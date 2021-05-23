Meet British Army’s newly promoted major

By Asia Samachar | BRITAIN |

“Reflecting this morning as I walk into work as a Major. Never limit yourself. As a young #Sikh boy from West London I thought this was the highest I could ever dream of achieving. You can unlock your potential in the British Army,” he writes in his social media account a few days ago. He is also the chairperson at the Defence Sikh Network.

