Pulapol Sikhs distribute dry ration in Setapak

By Asia Samachar| MALAYSIA |

Over the weekend, Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol (GSP) volunteers handed out dry ration packs, each worth about RM100, to the needy in the neighbouring Setapak area as well as Segambut and Kajang.

As volunteers are still unable to access the GSP building due to the pandemic lockdown, the event took place at the Ayer Panas Food Court.

The sponsorship came from ACS, Ipoh Old Boys (KL Angolianz) through local NGO Educare Group.

GSP felt that it is an appropriate time to assist those in need during this pandemic and at the same time it is crucial to have a database of those who are affected and also those who are not able to sustain their day-to-day living, especially those residing within the vicinity of Setiawangsa and Wangsa Maju parliamentary constituencies as the GSP sanggat comes mostly from these areas.

GSP has also donated all its dry stock for langgar to Sukuna Orphanage Lindungan Ikhlas, Air Panas since the gurdwara is unable to run its regular programmes due to the lockdown.

RELATED STORY:

Brickfields Panjabi restaurant provide free food twice a day (Asia Samachar, 14 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |