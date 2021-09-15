Gurdev Kaur Grewal (1950-2021), Ampang

GURDEV KAUR GREWAL D/O LATE SARJIT SINGH GREWAL

29.8.1950 – 15.9.2021

Leaving behind

Husband: Jaswand Singh Gill (ex TNB)

Daughters:

Anita Kaur Gill – Patterson Melling

Jasminder Kaur Gill- Dermender Singh Malhi

Grandchildrens: Tavleeynn Kaur Malhi, Ammar Jodh Singh Malhi

Saskaar / Cremation: 12.30pm, 16 September 2021 ( Thursday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 019-2128340 / 019-3415017

| Entry: 15 Sept 2021 | Source: Family

