Gurdev Kaur Grewal (1950-2021), Ampang

GURDEV KAUR GREWAL D/O LATE SARJIT SINGH GREWAL
29.8.1950 – 15.9.2021
Leaving behind
Husband: Jaswand Singh Gill (ex TNB)
Daughters:
Anita Kaur Gill – Patterson Melling
Jasminder Kaur Gill- Dermender Singh Malhi
Grandchildrens: Tavleeynn Kaur Malhi, Ammar Jodh Singh Malhi
Saskaar / Cremation: 12.30pm, 16 September 2021 (Thursday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Contact: 019-2128340 / 019-3415017
| Entry: 15 Sept 2021 | Source: Family
Our cousin sister Gurdev, daughter of our Mama ji, ret’d Police Sergeant, late Sarjit Singh Grewal!
What a great loss!! Heartfelt condolences to the families on both sides – S Jaswant Singh Gill and family, Dr Gurnam, Lawyer Avtar and families.
I left Malaysia in 1959 and did not get to know the family that well, but youngest brother Dya was very close to Mama ji, Gurnam, Avtar and the family. Mama ji was a great athelete and a most pleasant, affectionate person.
Farewell Sister Gurdev. Waheguru bless your atma now merged with Param-Atma.
Gurmukh Singh OBE, UK