Celebrating the Malaysian Family Spirit

Frankly speaking, the historic formation of Malaysia might not had happened should there been no mutual understanding among Malaysians.

By Amerjit Singh | Opinion |

31 August 2021, as Malaysians, we recently marked our 64th Merdeka Day, and 58th Malaysia Day on September 16. Both significant dates commemorate a historic moment for our ancestors who toiled and sacrificed in their noble effort to liberate this homeland from imperialists occupation.

Frankly speaking, the historic formation of Malaysia might not had happened should there been no mutual understanding among Malaysians. Indeed, our success from the onset until we continue to make strides today is certainly the result of unity in the Malaysian family. Undeniably, sacrifice and tolerance among people from various backgrounds had always been the golden key to our success today. Yes, it is this spirit of Merdeka that has instilled the sense of attachment and sense of pride for the nation.

Malaysia is quite unique compared to most other countries, especially the racial and ethnic composition in this country which has various cultural backgrounds and beliefs. History has proven that there are many countries that face turmoil and disunity as a result of the failure to create understanding between races and ethnicities.

Our country’s history, diverse culture and food provide clear testimony for Malaysia’s unique selling preposition (USP). Besides food, iconic landmarks and historical buildings, we are truly blessed with wonderful people. Malaysia is a country with multiracial people who have different belief, but yet are able to sit down at the same table and live peacefully. Malaysians, irrespective of their background, have always come together to support and strengthen each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is truly reflective of the spirit our founding fathers had in mind during the formation of Malaysia. Therein, the secret of Malaysia’s aesthetic beauty lies in her friendly people, which provides a backdrop for its passionate populace.

Honourable Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his inaugural speech after being appointed as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia emphasized on the philosophy of “Malaysian Family”. The Malaysian family was chosen to be a pillar of government administration due to its more inclusive nature, transcending religious, racial and ethnic boundaries. As a family, we are bound by family values such as mutual respect, politeness, civility and responsibility. The spirit of the Malaysian Family is all about togetherness, unity, patriotic spirit and love for the country among ordinary citizens.

In this regard, both National day and Malaysia Day observed recently aptly reflected a celebration filled with patriotism in the spirit of the Malaysian family. Various programmes and special performances, embedding patriotism, were showcased complying strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) with physical presence of a limited number of people, while others watched live broadcasts of the event virtually as the new normal during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, our rich culture and unity in diversity have never failed to capture and captivate the spirit of being a Malaysian. The recent momentous celebrations portrayed Malaysians of all races, religion and culture coming together even stronger in promoting our bond of unity congruent with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, or simply the spirit of Malaysian family.

Given the trust and bedrock of the Federal Constitution Malaysia’s people pledged their united efforts during the recent significant celebrations by abiding to the following principles, as outlined in the nation’s ideology, Rukun Negara:

1. Belief in God

2. Loyalty to King and Country

3. Supremacy of the Constitution

4. The Rule of Law

5. Good Behaviour and Morality

Dr. Amerjit Singh L S. Bhag Singh is the Director of Media and Corporate Communication Division at Department of Information Malaysia.

RELATED STORY:

Patriotism and unity in Malaysia’s multicultural society (Asia Samachar, 6 March 2021)

The Malaysian ‘muhibah’ spirit (Asia Samachar, 17 Sept 2021)

PR-man Dr Amerjit bags award at Malaysian ministry innovation day (Asia Samachar, 17 Dec 2016)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |