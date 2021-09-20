Charanjit Singh Channi: First Dalit as Punjab chief minister

Channi is an exceptional politician in the Punjab Congress context. His rise is not due to family, money power or connections

This is a historic day in Punjabs politics. On Sept 19, Charanjit Singh Channi became the first ever Dalit Chief Minister (CM) of the state.

Channi’s elevation even though largely a symbolic act and seemingly more out of compulsion than design is still a huge moment in the political advance of the state.

Political power to historically marginalised groups improves their self concept and integration into society. It enables social equality and social justice.

Charanjit Channi is an exceptional politician in the Punjab Congress context. His rise is not due to family, money power or connections. Unlike the usual route for Dalit political elevation —Dalit aristocracy (Chaudris of Jalandhar), sidekicks of powerful upper caste politicians (ਸੀਰੀ/ਮਜਦੂਰ model) or former bureaucrats(kuldip vaid types) — Channi is a first generation politician who rose through sheer hard work and merit.

Belonging to a humble family, Channi graduated from my college, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGS College) SGGS, Sector 26 and was an ace Bhangra as well as a university-level handball player. Later he did his law and MBA and now is also pursuing PhD. He supported himself right from his student days through sheer hard work.

As a first generation politician he started his life as a municipal councillor and later headed the municipal council of Kharar. He first became Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) as an independent in 2007 from Chamkaur Sahib and later joined congress. He is now a three times MLA.

He has considerable administrative experience as he served as a leader of opposition in Punjab assembly in 2015-17 and has served as a technical education minister in the current government.

Channi is known to be soft spoken and consensus seeker and is quite popular with his constituents. His career has been dogged by a few minor controversies and gaffes which have often been blown out of proportion in the social media.

His elevation has largely been celebrated in a state whose politics has been characterised by dominant caste hegemony which is a very heartening signal.

Punjab today is on the vanguard of Indian politics.This includes heightened political competition, a demanding electorate, vibrant civil society, hyperactive social media scene and religious harmony, this signal towards social justice is another huge achievement which is worth celebrating.

Harjeshwar Pal Singh is an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh, where he teaches history. He is an avid political commentator.

