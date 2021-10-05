Jeswant Singh (1936-2021), Bangsar

Kalay Aye Nanaka Sadhe Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

JESWANT SINGH, KMW, PJK, PPN, PLB

(formerly from Kuala Terengganu)

s/o Late Sgt Major Dalbara Singh Madhe

Age 85 years old passed away peacefully on 5 October 2021

Leaving behind beloved

Wife: Jaswant Kaur d/o Late Gurbachan Singh (Kararwala)

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. He will always remain in our hearts.

Children / Spouse

Sarjit Kaur (Advocate & Solicitor, Former Insolvency Officer)

Jasvinder Singh (Melbourne) / Daljit Kaur (Melbourne)

Late Harbinder Kaur (Teacher Convent Klang) / Sukdarshan Singh (Retired Sub Insp. Bukit Aman)

Dr. Harshinderjeet Singh (Min. of Health, Putrajaya) / Harvin Kaur

Sadly missed and always remembered by beloved children, grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends.

Cortege leaves from residence No. 145, Jalan Limau Manis, Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar, KL at 10 am on 6th October 2021 (Wednesday) for cremation at Loke Yew Crematorium at 11 am.

Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan on 17th October 2021 from 10 am till 11.30 am.

In view of the MCO and SOP’s, we have to comply with a restricted number of attendees.

We are eternally grateful to our family, relatives and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.

Contact: Dr. Harshinderjeet 012-3053073, Sarjit 012-2133515

| Entry: 5 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

