Kiranjeet has a ‘big’ job at Coca-Cola Company

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Seremban-hailing Kiranjeet Kaur Gill has an exciting new role at The Coca-Cola Company. She is its Recruitment Manager – BIG, effective October.

BIG stands for Bottling Investments Group (BIG), which makes part of The Coca-Cola Company’s dedicated investment in Coca-Cola bottling operations around the world.

By strategically investing in select bottling operations, temporarily taking them under Coca-Cola ownership, and utilising the leadership and resources of The Coca-Cola Company, BIG aims to drive long-term growth in critical markets and address major structural or investment challenges. Its current footprint of bottlers is spread across 14 markets in South East and South West Asia and parts of the Gulf region.

Kiranjeet was previously with Coca-Cola Bottlers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ever since joining as a recruitment officer in July 2016, except for a a short stint at SC Johnson in 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her father Jogjit Singh was formerly with utility company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and her mother Harbhajan Kaur is a housewife. They live in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Kiranjeet has a Bachelor’s in Human Resources Management and Services and is currently pursuing her Masters in Business Administration.

