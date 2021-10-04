Sikhs spotted in two Merdeka TV commercials

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sikhs were featured in at least two television commercials (TVs) that brought the Merdeka and Malaysia Day messages to their target audience.

They were present among the top 10 choices of MARKETING Magazine‘s Experts Choice Awards for Merdeka TVCs. Shoppe feautred a home-grown Sikh pipe band while Milo featured a young Sikh boy bearing a patka (a covering for the long-hair tied in a knot).

The Shoppe TVC featured the Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band which emerged as a category champion at the World Pipe Band Championship in Glasgow in 2019. It was their biggest and sweetest achievement today, for sure.

The Marketing Magazine reported that it received almost 2,000 votes in its annual reader’s choice for the best Merdeka/ National Day TVCs/videos. They shared the 10 choices made by their readers as winners of this year’s MARKETING Magazine Experts Choice Awards – Merdeka TVCs Edition.

The stories presented by all these winning TVC’s made especially for Merdeka are stories that have not only inspired people, but given them hope and courage to dream on, and keep moving forward, the magazine added.

Merdeka is independence in Malay. Malaya obtained its independence on 31 Aug 1957, while Malaysia was formed on 16 Sept 1963 when Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak joined Malaya. Singapore later left the federation.

