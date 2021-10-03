Jasvanta Singh (1938-2021), Ex JKR Temerloh/Jerantut

Path da Bhog: 9 October 2021 (Saturday), from 10.00am to 12.30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Mentakab, Pahang.

JASVANTA SINGH S/O PAGH SINGH

30.7.1938 – 27.9.2021

Ex JKR Temerloh/Jerantut

Village: Chuhar Chak, Moga

Address: No.243, KM2 Jalan Karak, 28400 Mentakab, Pahang.

Wife: Jasuan Kaur d/o Ram Singh

Siblings:

1) Jesawanth Kaur (Sister)

2) Sukhdev Kaur (SIL)

3) Baldev Singh (BIL)

Children / Spouses:

1) Amarjeet Singh/Harbans Kaur

2) Sukhdarshan Singh

3) Norliyana Manjeet

Grandchildren/Spouses:

1) Keshvinjeet Singh Sidhu

2) Dr Jasvinjeet Kaur Sidhu/Mr (Dr) Premjeet Singh

3) Sachvinjeet Singh Sidhu/Manroshan Kaur

4) Nirvinjeet Singh Sidhu

5) Arvinjeet Singh Sidhu

6) Reshvinjeet Singh Sidhu

7) Nursyazana Hasanudin/Izzul Zulkifli

8) Nursyamira Hasanudin/Fathi Yusof

9) Nursyakina Hasanudin

10) Nursyadina Hasanudin

Great Grandchildren:

1) Seher Heeran Singh Sidhu

2) Kiara Kaur Sidhu

Nephews and Nieces.

Contact:

1) Amarjeet – 0199239115

2) Darshan – 0123067889

3) Reshvin – 0177276388

“God helps those who help themselves”

A man with principles, a loving husband, a nurturing father, grandfather, great grandfather, a great brother, a wonderful brother in law and uncle. You leave us all with beautiful memories that we will hold dear to our hearts.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to relatives and friends for their kind support during this period of grief.

