Amreek Singh (1957 – 2022), Retired Teacher SMK Khir Johari, Tanjung Malim

ਮਾਰੈ ਰਾਖੈ ਏਕੋ ਆਪਿ ।

The One Lord Himself destroys and also preserves.

ਮਾਨੁਖ ਹੈ ਕਿਛੁ ਨਾਹੀ ਹਾਥਿ ।

Nothing at all is in the hands of mortal beings.

SARDAR AMREEK SINGH S/O PIARA SINGH

(Retired teacher SMK KHIR JOHARI TG. MALIM)

Passed away peacefully on 22nd January 2022.

A loving husband, father, brother, teacher and friend.

You will live through your teachings and memories. Your wisdom will guide us.

Your life was a blessing.

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Leaving behind;

Madam Selvender Kaur (Wife)

Children;

Baljinder Kaur/ Dr. Kiranjeet Singh (Auckland)

Dalbir Singh/ Meninderpreet Kaur

Gursharan Kaur/ Jagdave Singh

Grandchildren: Ashvir Singh, Dalveena Kaur, Gaheera Kaur, Jaikaar Singh

Sahaj Path Da Bhog will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Tanjung Malim on 6th February 2022 from 9.30am to 12.30 noon

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

For enquiries contact Dalbir Singh (017 6025024)

| Entry: 27 Jan 2022 | Source: Family

