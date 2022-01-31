New Release: Bhul Ta Ni Gaye commemorates 4 sons of Guru Gobind Singh

NEW RELEASE: Bhul Ta Ni Gaye (Have We Not Forgotten?), commemorating the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. It celebrates the valour of the sahibzades. A new religious song (dharmik geet) by Arvinder Singh Raina and Bhupinder Singh Rai.

