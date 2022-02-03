Mata Gurmit Kaur (1943-2022), Wife of Late Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal, Seremban (ex Ministry of Defence, Batu Cantonment)

ਜਿਨ੍ਹ੍ਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਚਲਣਾ ਹਥਿ ਤਿਨ੍ਹ੍ਹਾ ਕਿਛੁ ਨਾਹਿ ॥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਕਾ ਫੁਰਮਾਣੁ ਹੋਇ ਉਠੀ ਕਰਲੈ ਪਾਹਿ ॥

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Madam Gurmit Kaur d/o Bhajan Singh and wife of Late Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal, Seremban (ex Ministry of Defence, Batu Cantonment)

16.1.1943 – 28.1.2022

Village: Purrain, Dist. Ludhiana, Punjab

Bibi was a pillar of strength for our family, a source of support and guidance, to her siblings and immediate family members. She will be always remembered for her positive outlook towards life, her silent strong demeanour and courage. Bibiji (to us) and Panji (to her students) led an exemplary Gursikh life that will continue to inspire us to be true Gursikhs.

She showered her love to all, with words of encouragement when needed.

Bibi, you will always be our inspiration for all that you had achieved despite the adversities you faced in your life. Thank you for being that beautiful part of us. We are forever grateful to you.

Dearly missed and forever cherished by her children:-

Aftar Singh (ex Star Publications) and spouse, Karamjit Kaur (Ministry of Edu)

Daljit Singh (ex Petronas) and spouse Saminder Kaur (Ministry of Edu)

Rajinder Kaur (S. Rajinder & Co) and spouse Harmendar Singh Khosa (ex-Perodua)

Surinder Kaur and spouse Sourjan Singh (BASF), Kuantan

Also missed by Grandchildren and mother, Sardarni Harnam Kaur and her siblings in Singapore

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 13 Feb 2022(Sunday), from 9.30 am – 12.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor

Contact numbers:

Harmendar Singh – 016 6685900

Rajinder Kaur – 016 6685800

| Entry: 28 Jan 2022; Update: 3 Feb 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |